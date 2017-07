July 20 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc

* Has agreed to buy Woodbury Holdings for enterprise value of 120.5 million pounds

* Buying Woodbury from MTS Health Investors

* Acquisition will create a new home distribution business unit in the U.S. for catheter and incontinence related products

* Earnings from Woodbury Holdings will be immediately accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: