May 8 Convergys Corp:

* Convergys reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $720 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Convergys corp says board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.10 per share

* Convergys corp sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent

* Convergys corp sees 2017 adjusted eps growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: