BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Convergys Corp:
* Convergys reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $720 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys corp says board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.10 per share
* Convergys corp sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent
* Convergys corp sees 2017 adjusted eps growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing