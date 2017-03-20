March 20 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE:

* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)

* Lower FFO I expected for 2017 due to sales

* FY sales of 286.7 million euros concluded - 617.6 million euros including Hansemerkur Commercial Package, which closed in early 2017

* FY EBIT grew by 64.2 pct to 297.8 million euros (2015: 181.3 million euros)

* FY FFO I up by 49.7 pct to a record value of 80.0 million euros

* Expects an FFO I between 64 million euros and 74 million euros in 2017

Decline is primarily due to decrease in usable space resulting from sale of large parts of portfolio on non-core markets in 2016 and early 2017 ($1 = 0.9302 euros)