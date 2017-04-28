April 28 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE:

* Vonovia submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders

* Further details on amount of adequate cash compensation will be published separately once required valuation has been finalised

* Vonovia, in total, holds 94,867,722 shares in conwert; this corresponds to a participation of 93.09 % of conwert's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)