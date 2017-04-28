BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE:
* Vonovia submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders
* Further details on amount of adequate cash compensation will be published separately once required valuation has been finalised
* Vonovia, in total, holds 94,867,722 shares in conwert; this corresponds to a participation of 93.09 % of conwert's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.