BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 Cooks Global Foods Ltd :
* Signed a term sheet to reorganise its Chinese coffee house operations
* JCIP will contribute RMB46.67 million in new funding to venture for a 70% stake
* Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash $4.0 million fair value write down to Cooks' chinese operations
* Term sheet for creation of a joint venture co between Cooks and Guangzhou Juncheng Equity Investment Partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.