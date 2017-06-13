June 13 Cooks Global Foods Ltd :

* Signed a term sheet to reorganise its Chinese coffee house operations

* ‍JCIP will contribute RMB46.67 million in new funding to venture for a 70% stake​

* Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash $4.0 million fair value write down to Cooks' chinese operations

* Term sheet for creation of a joint venture co between Cooks and Guangzhou Juncheng Equity Investment Partnership