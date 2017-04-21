BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Coolpad Group Ltd
* Company expects that operating loss for first half of 2017 will increase to ranging from HK$600 million to HK$800 million
* Expected that sales for first half of 2017 will decline by over 50 pct as compared to same period of last year
* Continues to invest in research and development and marketing activities, resulting in no improvement in costs and expenditures in first half of 2017
* Expected results mainly because co hasn't launched its new products in pipeline of this year, which led to a decline in its sales Source text (bit.ly/2pM0q1Q) Further company coverage:
