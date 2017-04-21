April 21 Coolpad Group Ltd

* Company expects that operating loss for first half of 2017 will increase to ranging from HK$600 million to HK$800 million

* Expected that sales for first half of 2017 will decline by over 50 pct as compared to same period of last year

* Continues to invest in research and development and marketing activities, resulting in no improvement in costs and expenditures in first half of 2017

* Expected results mainly because co hasn't launched its new products in pipeline of this year, which led to a decline in its sales