BRIEF-Dish Network Corp says launched Dish music
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
May 31 Coolpad Group Ltd:
* FY unaudited revenue hk$7.99 billion versus hk$14.67 billion
* FY unaudited loss for the year hk$4.23 billion versus profit of hk$2.28 billion
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.
OSLO, June 22 A ban on Norway's Statoil using a pioneering drilling technology in the Barents Sea was lifted after a plaintiff failed to post security in a patent dispute, a lawyer said on Thursday.