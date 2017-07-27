FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Coolpad Group updates on civil complaint received from Ping An Bank Co.
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 27, 2017 / 12:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Coolpad Group updates on civil complaint received from Ping An Bank Co.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd :

* Recently received a civil complaint from Ping An Bank Co., ltd.

* Civil complaint against a subsidiary of company, Yulong Computer Communication Technology,two subsidiaries of group

* Plaintiff alleged that financial situation of a subsidiary of group, as one of guarantors, has deteriorated

* Plaintiff requests court to order an immediate repayment of all principals and interests of loan for a total of RMB80 million

* Company is of view that loan has not yet expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.