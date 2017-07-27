BRIEF-Coolpad Group updates on civil complaint received from Ping An Bank Co.

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd :
* Recently received a civil complaint from Ping An Bank Co., ltd.
* Civil complaint against a subsidiary of company, Yulong Computer Communication Technology,two subsidiaries of group
* Plaintiff alleged that financial situation of a subsidiary of group, as one of guarantors, has deteriorated
* Plaintiff requests court to order an immediate repayment of all principals and interests of loan for a total of RMB80 million
* Company is of view that loan has not yet expired