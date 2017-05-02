May 2 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper-Standard reports record first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.95
* Q1 sales $902.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $870 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $2.20
* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says company is on track to
meet previously issued full year guidance ranges
* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says reiterates its full year
2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.78, revenue view $3.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
