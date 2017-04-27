April 27 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Cooper tire & rubber company reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $643 million
* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance at high end of 8 to
10 percent consolidated operating profit margin range
* Qtrly consolidated unit volume up 2.9 percent
* Cooper tire & rubber co - latest forecast anticipates raw
material costs to be up modestly in q2 2017, and then will
stabilize throughout balance of year
* Cooper tire & rubber co - for full year 2017 capital
expenditures are expected to range from $220 million to $250
million
* Cooper tire & rubber co - effective tax rate for full year
2017 is expected to be in a range of 30 percent to 33 percent
* Says fy 2017 unit volume in u.s. Is expected to improve
relative to industry for q2 and be in line
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $687.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
