Feb 17 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; issues 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 sales $784 million versus I/B/E/S view $767.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly unit volume up 7.7 percent, with increases in both Americas and international segments

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - for 2017, company anticipates unit volume growth in each of its four segments

* Says "expect raw material costs, which began to increase sharply toward end of 2016, to continue to rise in 2017"

* Says "expect rising raw material costs to impact results in short term, until pricing adjusts for such costs"

* Cooper Tire & Rubber -for 2017, anticipates total co operating margin to be at high end of co's previously announced mid-term target of 8 to 10 percent

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected be in range of $220 to $250 million