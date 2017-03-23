BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Coor Service Management Holding AB :
* Signs agreement with Novozymes in Denmark
* Coor has won five-year agreement with Novozymes
* Delivery to Novozymes starts May 1 Source text: bit.ly/2mviZql
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage: