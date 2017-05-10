May 10 Copa Holdings Sa:
* Copa Holdings reports net income of $102.3 million and eps
of $2.41 for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $2.41
* Q1 revenue $616.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $621 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 excluding items
* Copa Holdings Sa - consolidated load factor for quarter
increased 4.1 percentage points to 81.5%
* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly PRASM 10.4 cents versus 9.7 cents
* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly RASM 10.6 cents versus 10.0 cents
* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly CASM 8.6 cents versus 8.3 cents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: