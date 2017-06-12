BRIEF-French group Safran buys stake in Kalray
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
June 12 Copart Inc:
* Copart acquires National Powersport Auctions
* Copart Inc - has acquired Cycle Express Llc, which conducts business primarily as National Powersport Auctions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.