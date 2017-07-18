FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Copper Fox announces court decision on judicial review of Eaglehead Project
July 18, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Copper Fox announces court decision on judicial review of Eaglehead Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Copper Fox Metals Inc

* Copper fox announces court decision on judicial review of eaglehead project

* Copper fox metals inc - supreme court dismissed petition, including petitioners' request for an order setting aside cgc's decision

* Copper fox metals inc - petitioners have 30 days to file an appeal from court's decision to british columbia court of appeal

* Copper fox metals inc - copper fox, through its wholly owned subsidiary northern fox copper inc., owns 65.4 percent of issued shares of carmax mining corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

