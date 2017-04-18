April 18 Copper Lake Resources Ltd

* Copper Lake acquires Marshall Lake Camp assets and extends option agreement

* Copper Lake Resources Ltd - signed an agreement with Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp to acquire all of camp assets owned by RMO at Marshall Lake Property

* Copper Lake Resources Ltd - co, RMO have also agreed to extend option agreement for a further 12 months, to July 15, 2018

* Copper Lake Resources - as consideration for purchase of assets and extension of option agreement, co will issue total of 600,000 shares to RMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: