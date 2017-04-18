BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Copper Mountain Mining Corp
* Copper Mountain announces Q1 2017 production results
* Copper Mountain Mining - Copper Mountain's guidance for 2017 of 75 to 85 million pounds of copper, based on a mill throughput rate of 38,000 TPD unchaged
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Production for Q1 from Copper Mountain Mine totaled 21.2 million pounds of copper equivalent
* Copper Mountain Mining - Throughput for H1 of year expected to be lower than H2 of year due to planned maintenance down time at Copper Mountain Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.