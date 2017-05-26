BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 26 Coral Laboratories Ltd
* Says appointment of Sushma Chinchane as CFO
* Says resignation of Meeta Sheth as CFO
* Says appintment of Chetan Doshi as chairman
* Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to present canakinumab data at european society of cardiology congress in august although presentation could be later in 2017 - spokesman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce