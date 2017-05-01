MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.
May 1 Corcept Therapeutics Inc
* Corcept Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results, raises 2017 revenue guidance and provides corporate update
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $27.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $125 million to $135 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $124.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
June 15 Youth tobacco use in the United States fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.