BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Cordlife Group Ltd
* Company signed a marketing agreement and entered into an exclusive partnership with Vietnam-based IPS trading and service joint stock company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention