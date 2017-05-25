BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
May 25 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue $3.7 million versus $2.7 million
* Anticipates challenging market conditions and lack of pricing power to be a hurdle in 2017
* "Expects activity levels in 2017 to outpace that of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share