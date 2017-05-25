May 25 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc:

* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue $3.7 million versus $2.7 million

* Anticipates challenging market conditions and lack of pricing power to be a hurdle in 2017

* "Expects activity levels in 2017 to outpace that of 2016"