a day ago
BRIEF-Core Lab reports qtrly earnings per share $0.52
July 24, 2017 / 11:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Core Lab reports qtrly earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV

* Core Lab reports second quarter 2017 results:

* Core Laboratories NV - Q2 2017 revenue of $164 million , up 4% sequentially from its Q1 2017 revenue

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Company projects that its operating income in Q3 is expected to range between $30.9 million and $33.5 million

* EPS for Q3 is expected to range between $0.54 and $0.56.

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core Laboratories NV - Core projects Q3 2017 revenue of approximately $166 million to $170 million

* Q3 revenue view $179.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

