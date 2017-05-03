BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 CoreCivic Inc
* CoreCivic reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.63
* Q1 revenue $445.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $446.1 million
* Q1 FFO per share $0.62
* sees q2 diluted eps $0.34 to $0.36
* sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $0.35 to $0.36
* sees q2 ffo per diluted share $0.53 to $0.55
* sees fy adjusted diluted eps $1.50 to $1.56
* sees fy ffo per diluted share $2.25 to $2.32
* during 2017, expect to invest approximately $66.0 million to $74.0 million in capital expenditures
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.