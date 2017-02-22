BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 CoreLogic Inc
* CoreLogic reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $475 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corelogic inc - sees FY revenue $1,825 - $1,875 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 - $2.40
* 2017 mortgage loan origination unit volumes expected to decline approximately 20% to 25% from 2016 levels
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance assumes repurchase of 3 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .