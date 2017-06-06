June 6 Corelogic Inc
* Corelogic to acquire Mercury Network
* Corelogic inc - acquisition of Mercury Network expected
to be accretive to adjusted eps, provide organic growth
synergies to co on a go forward basis
* Mercury network will continue to be headquartered in
oklahoma city, oklahoma
* Corelogic inc - concurrently with entry into purchase
agreement, company has acquired a 45 percent passive minority
stake in mercury network
* Corelogic - entered into agreement to purchase valuation
technology and appraisal management platform provider mercury
network from serent capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: