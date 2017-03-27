March 27 COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB

* RENTS OUT 16,000 SQM IN STOCKHOLM

* LEASES RUN FOR CONTRACT PERIODS OF 3-7 YRS , AND CONTRACT VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 84 MILLION

* RENTALS ARE HELD BY SIX TENANTS IN FOUR PROPERTIES