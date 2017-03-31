UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
March 31 COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB
* IN HUDDINGE, LERUM AND LUNDA TWO PROPERTIES AND A LAND WERE SOLD
* ACQUIRED PROPERTIES FLAHULT 21:14 JÖNKÖPING AND STIGLÄDRET 11 IN MALMÖ
* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE FOR FÖRRÅDET 19, DOMNARVET 10 AND SKALLSJÖ 3:8 WAS IN TOTAL ABOUT SEK 45 MILLION
* TWO PROPERTIES ARE FULLY LEASED WITH TOTAL OF RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 5.5 MILLION PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
BEIJING, June 15 Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 A tumble in crude oil prices to November lows put pressure on Gulf stock markets on Thursday morning, while banking shares reacted little to interest rate hikes in the region following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move overnight. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after half an hour after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; half of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with PetroRabigh down 0.9 percent.