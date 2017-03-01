BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 2 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* Corenergy announces fiscal 2016 results
* Corenergy infrastructure-anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions/year in 2017 and 2018, with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million