May 3 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* CorEnergy announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.00

* Q1 FFO per share $0.96

* Q1 revenue $22.1 million

* Evaluating broad set of infrastructure opportunities, anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 & 2018

* Company targets revenue growth of 1-3% annually from existing contracts

* Intends to continue paying quarterly dividends of $0.75 per share based on rents received

* Anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018 with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project

* Does not anticipate significant inflation-based or participating rents in 2017

* Q1 nareit FFO per share $0.93