April 24 Coreo AG:

* Company ended FY with a net loss according to German commercial code (HGB) of 7.3 million euros (loss $7.92 million)

* Results were primarily negatively impacted by 4.8 million euros in valuation adjustments of financial investments of legacy portfolio as well as losses of 1.5 million euros from disposal of investments