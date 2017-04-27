BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Coresite Realty Corp
* Coresite reports first-quarter 2017 financial results reflecting revenue growth of 24% year over year
* Q1 revenue rose 24.3 percent to $114.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.35 to $4.45
* Q1 FFO per share $1.13
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $114.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coresite Realty - increasing its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares in range of $1.73 to $1.83 per diluted share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.