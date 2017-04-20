April 20 CoreSite Realty Corp:

* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing

* CoreSite Realty Corp - amended term loan agreement to extend maturity of facility from january 31, 2019 to april 19, 2022