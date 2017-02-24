Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 24 Corestate Capital Holding SA:
* 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9 percent of the current share capital) successfully placed at 22.80 euros per share
* Newly issued 996,318 ordinary shares were placed with domestic and international institutional investors outside us at a price of 22.80 euros per share, resulting in gross proceeds of 22,716,050.00 euros ($24.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.