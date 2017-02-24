Feb 24 Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9 percent of the current share capital) successfully placed at 22.80 euros per share

* Newly issued 996,318 ordinary shares were placed with domestic and international institutional investors outside us at a price of 22.80 euros per share, resulting in gross proceeds of 22,716,050.00 euros ($24.04 million)