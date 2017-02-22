Feb 22 Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* Adjusted FY net profit increases by c. 17 pct to 19.4 million euros (2015: 16.6 million euros)

* Attractive dividend policy: proposed distribution of 70 pct of adjusted net profit

* FY net profit as reported grows significantly by c. 54 pct to 15.6 million euros (2015: 10.1 million euros)

* 2016 earnings per share increase by c. 31 pct to 1.47 euros per share

* Forecast 2017 excluding effects of acquisition of Hannover Leasing confirmed: increase in aggregate revenues and gains to 75 to 80 million euros (2016: 59.7 million euros) and in net profit to 30 to 32 million euros (2016: 15.6 million euros)