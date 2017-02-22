BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Corestate Capital Holding SA:
* Adjusted FY net profit increases by c. 17 pct to 19.4 million euros (2015: 16.6 million euros)
* Attractive dividend policy: proposed distribution of 70 pct of adjusted net profit
* FY net profit as reported grows significantly by c. 54 pct to 15.6 million euros (2015: 10.1 million euros)
* 2016 earnings per share increase by c. 31 pct to 1.47 euros per share
* Forecast 2017 excluding effects of acquisition of Hannover Leasing confirmed: increase in aggregate revenues and gains to 75 to 80 million euros (2016: 59.7 million euros) and in net profit to 30 to 32 million euros (2016: 15.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14