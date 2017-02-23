Feb 23 Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* Approval of a capital increase of up to 74,723.86 euros ($79,066) by the issuance of up to 996,318 new shares; placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Intends to use proceeds for warehousing purposes, i.e. acquisition of certain real estate assets on its own account prior to converting them into investment products for its clients