May 11 Corium International Inc

* Corium reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $7.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to initiate pivotal bioequivalence study this fall, with preliminary topline results expected in February 2018

* Targeting submission of a section 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in second half of 2018

* Corium international and P&G entered into new commercial supply agreement that among other things,extends term of supply relationship to March 31,2022

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 were $40.6 million