BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 24 Corium International Inc
* Corium announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Corium international inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering for product development and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 * MSCI Inc. expects initial inflows following partial inclusion of A share to be around $17 billion to $18 billion
"VERY DIFFICULT TO SAY" ON TIMELINE FOR FURTHER CHINA A SHARE INCLUSION - MSCI EXECUTIVE