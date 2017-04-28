BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017
April 28 Cornerstone Insurance Plc:
* Says resignation of Paul Kokoricha as chairman of the board of the co
Says resignation of Paul Kokoricha as chairman of the board of the co

Says appointment of Segun Adebanaji as non-executive director and new chairman of board
HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA
Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock