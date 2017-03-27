UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Cornerstone Insurance Plc:
* Announces the resignation of Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman of the board of the Co
* Announces appointment of Paul Kokoricha as new chairman of board Source: bit.ly/2nF96pq Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.