Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
April 3 Cornerstone Insurance Plc
* Delays submitting, publishing audited accounts for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 to NSE and SEC within deadline of March 31, 2017
* Delayed by need to secure pre-requisit approval of primary regulator before submissions to NSE and SEC
* Ensures submission, publication of audited accounts on or before April 30, 2017 Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's central bank, in a policy decision hours after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying the current level still fits efforts to maintain stability and support growth.
SYDNEY, June 15 A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, Arrium's financial administrator confirmed on Thursday.