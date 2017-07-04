July 4 Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc
* Cornerstone to acquire additional shares in SolGold Plc
* Will own 11.25 percent of SolGold upon closing and have
about 25 percent economic interest (directly and indirectly) in
Cascabel concession
* Agreed to acquire additional 91.9 million ordinary shares
of SolGold from multiple parties in exchange for 141 million
shares of co
* Greg Chamandy to get 62.7 million shares, agreed not to
divest more than 2.5 percent of Cornerstone shares to any one
party without consent of co
* For as long as Chamandy owns over 10 percent of
Cornerstone, he is entitled to appoint a director to board of
Cornerstone
* Dmyant Sangha will get 66.5 million shares, has agreed not
to divest more than 2.5 percent to any one party without consent
of Cornerstone
* Under certain conditions, SolGold will own 85 pct of
equity of Exploraciones Novomining S.A., co will own remaining
15 pct
