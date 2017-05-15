May 15 Coro Mining Corp:

* Coro provides update on its Berta operations

* Coro Mining-production capacity of nora solvent extraction-electrowinning plant expanded from 3,000 tonnes/year of copper cathode plant to 4,800 tonnes/year

* Commissioning of plant is expected to take place shortly

* Operation will commence ramping after commissioning to up to production of 400 tonnes per month of copper cathode