France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Coro Mining Corp:
* Coro provides update on its Berta operations
* Coro Mining-production capacity of nora solvent extraction-electrowinning plant expanded from 3,000 tonnes/year of copper cathode plant to 4,800 tonnes/year
* Commissioning of plant is expected to take place shortly
* Operation will commence ramping after commissioning to up to production of 400 tonnes per month of copper cathode Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.