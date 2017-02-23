UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Corporate Travel Management Ltd
* HY revenue and other income $150.5mln, up 26 percent
* Sees FY 2017 trading at top end of underlying ebitda guidance,or $97 million
* HY statutory NPAT $22.1 mln,up 28 percent
* Interim dividend payable 12.0 cents per share fully franked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources