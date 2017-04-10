BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC on Fed rate increases in 2017: 'I think in total you get three, we may get one more than that' (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering