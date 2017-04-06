BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Corridor Resources Inc-
* Corridor announces update regarding Anticosti joint venture
* Corridor, together with other partners of anticosti hydrocarbons l.p., have entered into negotiations with government of québec
* Corridor Resources Inc - negotiations with government of québec with goal of terminating exploration joint venture project on anticosti island
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.