India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Cortex Business Solutions Inc
* Cortex Business Solutions announces Q3 f2017 positive net income
* Q3 revenue C$2.931 million versus I/B/E/S view C$2.8 million
* Cortex Business Solutions Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Cortex Business Solutions- all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.