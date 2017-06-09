BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Corvex's Keith Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
* Corvex's Keith Meister says Pandora is worth a lot more as a result of the transaction - CNBC
* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan