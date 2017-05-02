INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
May 2 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical collaboration with Genentech
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - Genentech will manage study operations for phase 1B/2 trial, which is expected to begin enrolling patients in second half of 2017
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms were not disclosed
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Corvus will retain global development and commercialization rights to CPI-444
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- expanded its clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- anticipated that randomized, controlled study will enroll up to 65 patients in treatment arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Johnson & Johnson medical devices companies says are working with medical University of South Carolina
* Eiger announces appointment of biopharmaceutical industry veteran David Apelian, MD, PHD, MBA to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: