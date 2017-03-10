BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
March 10 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc qtrly loss per share $0.55
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc - sees net cash utilization of $55 million to $60 million in 2017
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc - at December 31, 2016, corvus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $134.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)