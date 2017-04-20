April 20 Cosco Shipping Development Co Ltd :

* Issuance of 2.34 billion shares to raise gross proceeds of up to rmb8.6 billion

* As part of revised proposed non-public issuance of a shares, on 20 april, co entered into subscription agreement with cosco shipping

* Pursuant to revised issuance of a shares, co will issue maximum of 2.34 billion a shares to not more than 10 specific target subscribers